Cream of Wheat

The porridge box currently shows a beaming black man in a white chef’s uniform and has not been altered much since the product’s debut in the late 19th century. Additionally, the character was named “Rastus,” a pejorative term for black men, and he was once depicted as a barely literate cook. “We understand there are concerns regarding the chef image, and we are committed to evaluating our packaging and will proactively take steps to ensure that we and our brands do not inadvertently contribute to systemic racism,” B&G Foods Inc., Cream of Wheat’s parent company, said in a statement.