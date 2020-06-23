Eskimo Pie Ice Cream Bars

Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, which is owned by Nestlé USA, announced that its Eskimo Pie ice cream bars will be getting a new brand name after determining that the previous moniker was no longer suitable. “We are committed to being a part of the solution on racial equality, and recognize the term is derogatory,” Elizabell Marquez, Nestlé USA’s head of marketing, said in a statement obtained by Fox Business. “This move is part of a larger review to ensure our company and brands reflect our people values.”