Social Justice

Food Brands Step Up to Change Their Racially Insensitive Names: Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben’s and More

By
Mrs. Butterworths syrup Food Brands Changing Their Racially Insensitive Names
 Mike Derer/AP/Shutterstock
7
4 / 7

Mrs. Butterworth’s

“The Mrs. Butterworth’s brand, including its syrup packaging, is intended to evoke the images of a loving grandmother. We stand in solidarity with our Black and Brown communities and we can see that our packaging may be interpreted in a way that is wholly inconsistent with our values,” Conagra Brands, the maker of the popular food said in a statement. “We understand that our actions help play an important role in eliminating racial bias and as a result, we have begun a complete brand and packaging review on Mrs. Butterworth’s.”

Back to top