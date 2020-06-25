Red Skins and Chicos

Allen’s, the Australian company that sells both candies, which are made by Nestlé, announced the impending name change in a post on its Facebook page. “This decision acknowledges the need to keep creating smiles, ensuring that nothing we do marginalizes our friends, neighbors and colleagues, or is out of step with our values,” the statement read. “We appreciate the comments we have received on the need for change.” The statement also noted that new names for the treats have not yet been finalized.