Social Justice

Food Brands Step Up to Change Their Racially Insensitive Names: Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben’s and More

By
Allens Red Skins and Chicos Food Brands Step Up to Change Their Racially Insensitive Names
 
8
1 / 8
Podcasts Promo
LTG

Red Skins and Chicos

Allen’s, the Australian company that sells both candies, which are made by Nestlé, announced the impending name change in a post on its Facebook page. “This decision acknowledges the need to keep creating smiles, ensuring that nothing we do marginalizes our friends, neighbors and colleagues, or is out of step with our values,” the statement read. “We appreciate the comments we have received on the need for change.” The statement also noted that new names for the treats have not yet been finalized.

Back to top