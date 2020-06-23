Thug Kitchen

The cookbook and vegan recipe website said it would alter its name following years of criticism. The brand’s creators, Matt Holloway and Michelle Davis, issued a statement on their website titled “We’re Changing,” in which they explained that the moniker was initially intended to signal the brand’s grit. “Over the years, as our critics pointed out the racist connotations of two white people using the word ‘thug,’ we tried to contextualize it by talking about our backgrounds and our beliefs. We realize, however, that whatever our original intention, our use of it reflected our privilege and ignored the reality that the word is assigned to black people in an attempt to dehumanize them,” the statement read. “That’s f–ked up and not at all what we want to stand for. We apologize. We recognize we need to do better.”