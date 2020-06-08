Ben & Jerry’s

The brand has been supporting social justice for decades, aside from its powerful June 2 post. For example, one of its newest flavors, Justice Remix’d, was created to support criminal justice reform and a portion of sales were donated to The Advancement Project. Another recent ice cream creation, Pecan Resist, is dedicated to building a “more just and equitable tomorrow,” with proceeds benefiting four organizations that are “working on the front lines of the peaceful resistance.”

Additionally, The Ben & Jerry’s Foundation selects yearly recipients for donations. In 2019, Ben & Jerry’s donated $3.5 million to worthwhile social causes.