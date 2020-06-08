McDonald’s

The fast food giant addressed the recent social issues with a statement issued by president Joe Erlinger on May 30. The leader expressed his outrage at recent events around the country, as well as his support for the anti-racist movement on behalf of the brand. “Our actions matter, and so we must recommit to our shared values of diversity and inclusion,” he said. Erlinger also noted that McDonald’s will be implementing opportunities for conversations around these issues in the coming months and invited the public to provide feedback on how the chain can better serve its communities.