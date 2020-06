Starbucks

The coffee giant’s CEO, Kevin Johnson, issued a statement condemning the murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor last month. He also shared that 2,000 employees and their family members joined a virtual town hall to “share stories, express emotions, and support one another as we all try to make sense of what is happening in our society. On June 4, Starbucks committed $1 million in donations selected by employees to promote racial equality.