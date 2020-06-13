Chrissy Teigen

The Cravings author is no stranger to tasty food combinations (her spicy miso pasta is proof positive of that) and her fast food-related wisdom is just as crucial. In fact, in February 2019 she shared a truly inspired food hack with Taco Bell via Twitter. “@tacobell you guys should deliver your taco meat separate from the shell so I can build it myself, thus preventing soggy tacos,” she tweeted at the time. “I like to spread out the duration in which I eat them, sometimes I can take hours. thank u.” The chain heard Teigen’s request and now offers an at-home taco bar.