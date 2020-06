Hailey Bieber

When baking chocolate chip cookies, the model puts a dab of butter on each treat before putting them in the oven. She revealed this trick in May 2020 via her Facebook Watch original series, The Biebers on Watch, which she cohosts with her husband, Justin Bieber. “One thing that I like to do with cookies … is I like to put butter on the top so that the butter bakes into it,” she explained at the time, jokingly telling other bakers not to criticize her technique.