Jennifer Aniston

The Friends alum shared her own useful pasta hack in January 2016. While spaghetti carbonara is downright delicious, the meal, which is typically prepared with heavy cream, isn’t exactly healthy. To cut some calories from the dish without sacrificing any flavor, the Morning Show star has her own unique way of whipping it up that was inspired by her now ex-husband Justin Theroux. “Justin and I both love to tinker in the kitchen. We make a pasta carbonara that’s so easy,” she told Yahoo Food at the time. “We have eggs from our chickens, and then we make it ‘skinny style’ where we use turkey bacon instead of real bacon eggs, and Parmesan. No oil, butter or creams. And we use pasta water to make it juicier.”