Jimmy Kimmel

In an effort to incorporate some satiating fiber into his kids’ diets, the late night talkshow host makes his youngest two children, Jane and Billy pasta with blended cannellini beans. Kimmel shared the recipe for the dish, which the youngsters call “Pasta Tina,” in an Instagram post from April 2020. The hearty legumes are combined with garlic and olive oil so the kiddos “won’t know” they’re eating something healthy, and then the sauce is used to coat the pasta.