Kim Kardashian

The KKW Beauty founder knows what tastes good, which means she’s got more than one awesome food hack up her sleeve. In addition to her game-changing melted M&Ms trick, Kardashian also has a worthwhile tip for chicken nuggets. Instead of dipping the nuggets in a traditional condiment like honey mustard or barbecue sauce, the Selfish author opts for dunking them in plain honey. She revealed this hack via a McDonald’s ad in January 2020, which was packed with celebrities’ fast-food orders. “Chicken nuggets dipped in honey is the ONLY way to eat them!” the California native later declared on Twitter.