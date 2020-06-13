Lizzo

The “Good As Hell” singer prepared a copycat version of McDonald’s McChicken sandwich via her TikTok in April 2020, only the meal was entirely plant-based. To recreate the dish, the Grammy winner baked crispy vegan nuggets and sweet potato fries in the oven while toasting some bread. She then showed a clip of Red Hot seasoning blend and some garlic powder, which she likely sprinkled on the nuggets before putting them into the oven to warm.

Next, Lizzo lathered one side of her toasted bun with vegan mayo. Then, when the food was done, she assembled the sandwich with two nuggets to cover the bread and iceberg lettuce. “Vegan spicy McChicken idgaf that sh-t was hittin hoooooo,” she gushed at the time.