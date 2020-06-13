Martha Stewart

The lifestyle maven has many food hacks (who can forget those cappuccino eggs?) but one of her most useful tidbits of wisdom involves garlic. Instead of spending time peeling each garlic clove, the Martha Bakes author peels the spice in less than 10 seconds using two bowls. To pull off Stewart’s trick, which she shared on the Today Show in April 2019, take two medium-sized metal bowls of the same size, throw in several whole garlic bulbs and then place one bowl on top of the other. Next, just shake the bowls. The garlic peels itself by bouncing around in the dishes and from the friction that’s created with the skins rubbing off, and against, each other.