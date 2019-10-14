Colonel Sanders

The costume (available in adult and youth sizes), is perfect for a KFC fan looking to pay homage to the chain’s iconic founder, as it consists of the colonel’s trademark outfit and includes a beard and mustache, glasses and a wig modeled after the Kentucky native’s well-known hairdo. “This costume is so official it will have friends and family asking for your secret recipe,” said KFC chief marketing officer Andrea Zahumensky in a statement. Believe it or not, Colonel Harland Sanders created his signature look in the 1950s and rarely appeared in public wearing anything else.