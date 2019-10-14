Jack Links Beef Jerky Sasquatch

If your wild side is calling this Halloween, this costume might just be exactly what you’re looking for. Inspired by the Jack Links Beef Jerky mascot, this hairy, head-to-toe Sasquatch ensemble is completely covered in a thick layer of brown faux fur. It also has a molded vinyl chest piece that was designed to look like Sasquatch’s sculpted muscles. The costume also comes with a mask, which has realistic molded features and more faux fur, as well as a pair of molded vinyl gloves and feet.