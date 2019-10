Taco Bell’s Hot Sauces

The Mexican fast-food chain is beloved by many for its life-saving hot sauce, so it’s no surprise that there are several iterations of the condiment-centric costume in 2019. Available in a tunic or dress, choices include diablo sauce, verde salsa and fire sauce. If hot sauce isn’t your thing, Taco Bell is also selling costumes inspired by its Gordita Crunch Wrap and 7-Layer Burrito.