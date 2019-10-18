Brad Lau

Instagram: @ladyironchef (605k followers)

Twitter: @ladyironchef (17.5k followers)

YouTube: ladyironchef (530 subscribers)

“I am a glutton by nature, [and] writing about what I eat is my legitimate reason for my incessant indulgence without feeling bad,” Singapore-based food expert Brad Lau, who has been blogging since 2007 explained to Hungry Go Where in October 2012 about his “inexplicable love for food.” Under the online moniker Ladyironchef, his bright and beautiful culinary shots have convinced over 600,000 people to follow him as he feeds his foodie desires in destinations around the world, from Rome to Bali. “As cliché as it may sound, a picture is worth a thousand words,” the 32-year-old Lau has noted.