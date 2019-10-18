Dana Shultz

Instagram: @minimalistbaker (1.6 million followers)

Twitter: @minimalistbaker (34.5k followers)

YouTube: Minimalist Baker (81.1k subscribers)

Fans may not know Dana Shultz by name, but they know her Minimalist Baker website. The Portland, Oregon-based foodie, with the help of her business partner husband John, has carved out a space in the blogging and social media world as a culinary expert. “Our readers know that when they come to our blog every recipe will require 30 minutes or less, one bowl, or 10 ingredients or less to prepare,” Shultz, 33, explained to Bakepedia in April 2016. And now that she’s amassed almost 2 million followers on Instagram alone, she hopes to continue down the path of influencing followers’ mealtime decisions with recipes such as herb-baked fish with rainbow bell peppers and 10-minute chocolate truffles. “Our plans include continuing to perfect and improve what we already do on Minimalist Baker, which is to provide simple, plant-based recipes that are mind-blowingly delicious,” she told Portland Monthly in April 2016, adding, “If we can keep doing that, I think there will always be a place for us in the internet world and beyond.”