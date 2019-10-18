David Chang

Instagram: @davidchang (1.2 million followers)

Twitter: @davidchang (296.1k followers)

Chef superstar David Chang, founder of the much-hyped Momofuku empire and host of the Netflix series Ugly Delicious, has earned a reputation on social media for his ability to shoot food porn. “If you’re a cook and you want to see what the best chefs are cooking, looking at or thinking about, all you have to do is follow their social feeds,” he told GQ in July 2015. Chang’s tantalizing photos or videos are often in slow-motion and set to music, which has become his trademark influencer recipe for success. But the 42-year-old doesn’t stop with his own dishes. He’s also known for posting food finds of all kinds, whether while at the supermarket or hanging out at a friend’s restaurant.