Dennis Prescott started out as a musician clueless about cuisine, but by 2011 he was an accomplished amateur chef — and rising social media star. “I was cooking up to a dozen dishes a day for bandmates, studio mates or anyone who would eat,” Prescott, 38, dished to ShareGrid Blog in November 2017. “I started to lose track of what I was cooking and purely for document sake, I started taking pictures with my phone of the dishes I was making so I could catalog my process and not forget anything. Then this thing called Instagram started.” Today, Canada-based Prescott, known for his dark and moody food photography, is a cookbook author, culinary writer and all-around foodie with a devoted following of more than 500,000 people on the platform. Major brands, including Frigidaire and Reynolds, have also sought him out for lucrative sponsored posts.