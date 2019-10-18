Gordon Ramsay

Instagram: @gordangram (7.2 million followers)

Twitter: @gordanramsay (7.3 million followers)

YouTube: Gordon Ramsay (11.3 million subscribers)

While many might shy away from those who judge their cooking, Gordon Ramsay actually welcomes it. Ramsay, who has more than 7 million followers on both his Instagram and Twitter accounts and more than 11 million on YouTube, has insisted that social media is a “massive benefit” to chefs like him. “Anybody with a phone is a critic now and I love that, I welcome the immediate feedback,” the no-nonsense Hell’s Kitchen star, 52, explained to Edgar in March 2019. And he’s perfected the art of finessing his feeds to be the perfect blend of beautiful food presentations and promotion for his restaurants and various projects, so his influence never feels forced or strictly for personal gain. The numbers only confirm his social media smarts and popularity: He’s managed to amass a net worth estimated at $190 million.