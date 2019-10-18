Ida Skivenes

Though a former data analyst wouldn’t often be considered cutting-edge creative, the whimsical food art Ida Skivenes creates has garnered her a devoted influencer following as Ida Frosk. One day she’ll post a bear made of toast and cocoa butter, the next, puppies crafted from waffles, yogurt, jam and cheese. “Experimenting with food was part of my everyday activities, so it was natural for me to post it on Instagram,” Skivenes, 34, told Business Insider in October 2015. In January 2013, she struck social media pay dirt, rapidly gaining followers when the official Instagram site recommended her account as one to watch. The platform, she told the outlet, “provided me with a perfect playground to try out ideas and get instant feedback from an enthusiastic audience, so I could develop my style.” And quit her day job. Since 2013, she’s been able to indulge and pursue her photography and food passions full-time, including through paid projects.