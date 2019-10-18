Jamie Oliver

Instagram: @jamieoliver (7.4 million followers)

Twitter: @jamieoliver (6.7 million followers)

YouTube: Jamie Oliver (4.5 million subscribers)

Floppy-haired Jamie Oliver rocketed to fame in 2000 as the Food Network’s Naked Chef, and almost 20 years later he’s still connecting with his audience on social media. His ability to appeal to almost every age demographic is what’s given the Brit food expert such staying power, though his mouthwatering food photos and cooking videos he shares with his 7.4 million followers on Instagram or 4.5 million subscribers on YouTube don’t exactly hurt. The 44-year-old Veg cookbook author, however, chalks up his “renegade” influencer appeal to fans watching him fail occasionally through the years (his U.K. restaurant empire went into bankruptcy in May 2019). “You don’t want someone who’s had success after success after success,” he told The New York Times in August 2019. “You want someone like me.”