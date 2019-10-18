Michaela “Ela” Magers

Plant-based and gluten-free food star Michaela Magers goes by the name Ela Vegan on her blog of the same name. The animal lover quit eating meat when she was just 6 and went completely vegan in 2011. Now Magers is sharing her creations on Instagram to a rapidly growing online community that’s shunning foods containing meat and other animal products. “I do my very best to stay connected to people all over the world through social media,” she previously told Viva la Vegan. “Almost every step I take I find ways to promote veganism through sharing my life with those around me.”