Molly Yeh

Instagram: @mollyyeh (406k followers)

Twitter: @mollyyeh (21.3k followers)

Many aspiring social media stars dream about moving to the big city, but Molly Yeh, founder of the blog My Name Is Yeh, instead went from the concrete jungle of Brooklyn to the grassy plains of North Dakota to live with her husband, a fifth-generation farmer. From pretzel challah to Cheeto-crusted jalapeño poppers, her unique take on food — inspired by finding ways to blend her Jewish-Asian roots and adopted Midwestern surroundings in the kitchen — made her stand out enough to score her own Food Network show, Girl Meets Farm. “The farm life is pretty swell: I get to bake all day with wheat from our fields, hang out with my little flock of chickens and hunker down for some very extreme (but cozy!) winters,” wrote on her blog. Despite the cold, her easygoing, witty style warms the hearts of her social media supporters.