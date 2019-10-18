Yumna Jawad

Instagram: @feelgoodfoodie (2.1 million followers)

Twitter: @feelgoodfoodie1 (279 followers)

YouTube: Feelgoodfoodie (3.39k subscribers)

Based in Michigan, Yumna Jawad has extended her reach worldwide under the moniker Feel Good Foodie. “It all started as a ‘micro-blogging’ hobby on Instagram — two million followers later, it wasn’t such a micro hobby anymore,” the self-proclaimed “health nut” wrote on her blog. Jawad’s influencer status is quite the accomplishment considering that in 2007 she didn’t even know how to cook: Two weeks after she married, she decided she wanted to learn to prepare meals for her new husband. Jawad, 37, was a natural, hitting a nerve with followers starting in 2013, when she got “totally geeked” and began testing recipes with different ingredients (often including sponsored content) and sharing the results on Instagram and her blog. “Now, I want to continue sharing my enthusiasm for nutrition and clean eating with busy moms like myself who want healthy fun solutions for their families,” she’s declared on her site. “After all, food should make us feel good, real good!”