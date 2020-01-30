Donnie Wahlberg

The former New Kids on the Block member started the new year off right when he left a $2,020 tip for an IHOP server after eating at one of the chain’s Illinois locations in January 2020 and racking up a $75 bill. The star’s good deed got the seal of approval from his wife, Jenny McCarthy, who took to Twitter to gush about her husband’s actions. Along with a photo of the receipt, which included the phrase “2020 Tip Challenge,” The View alum tweeted at the time: “@donniewahlberg starting 2020 off like the amazing man he is.”