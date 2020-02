Drew Barrymore

According to Ugly Betty alum Ana Ortiz, Barrymore is a “great tipper.” As Ortiz, who worked as a bartender before delving into acting, told Latina in April 2008, the Blended star had a habit of simply doubling the bill when it came time to leave gratuity. “[She tipped] 100 percent of the bill both times I served her,” Ortiz recalled.