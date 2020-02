H.E.R.

The “Hard Place” singer was in New York City ahead of the Grammy Awards in January 2020 and celebrated her multiple nominations and a pal’s birthday at Brooklyn Chop House. According to Page Six, H.E.R.’s table chowed down on dishes including salt-and-black pepper lobster, Beijing chicken and chicken satay. The songstress left a $1,000 tip to show her appreciation for the eatery’s staff.