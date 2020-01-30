Harry Styles

The former One Direction member apparently took Wahlberg up on his challenge and left a very apropos tip after sharing a meal with Adele and James Corden while vacationing in the Caribbean shortly after New Year’s Day in 2020. According to an Instagram post from the waiter that served the famous trio, their meal came out to less than $500, but Styles left a $2,020 tip and even wrote “Happy New Year” on the receipt. “Big ups to @harrystyles for taking care of Mr Big Life!” the server gushed on social media at the time. “@donniewahlberg you got the second worldwide response from Harry Styles all the way from St Thomas Virgin Islands with @j_corden and @adele. Happy new year guys!”