Jimmy Fallon

Though not a tip per se, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host decided to pay it forward in September 2018 after dining with his wife Nancy Juvonen at Il Mulino restaurant in the Hamptons. As the eatery’s manager, Enzo Lentini, told Us at the time, the Saturday Night Live alum picked up the tab for the party of four seated near him in part because they let him dine in peace. “I didn’t hear the whole conversation when he [Fallon] walked over to them, but from what I did gather I heard him say, ‘I appreciate the fact that you gave us privacy and I want to thank you for that and I wanted to do something nice for you,’” Enzo explained. He also mentioned that Fallon and Juvonen are typically very generous when it comes to the waitstaff. “[They are] very generous and usually are 30-40 percent tippers,” he noted.