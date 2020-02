Johnny Depp

The Pirates of the Caribbean star “delighted” a waiter at Chicago’s Gibsons steakhouse in June 2009 when he left behind a whopping $4,000 tip after dining with a group of friends in a private room. That server, Mohammed A. Sekhani, told RadarOnline at the time that the Oscar nominee had been to Gibsons before. “He may be one of the most famous actors in the world but he is a very humble guy and a really cool dude,” Mohammed explained.