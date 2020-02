Tracy Morgan

The Saturday Night Live alum was in a very generous mood when he had dinner at Carmine’s Italian Restaurant on Manhattan’s Upper West Side in August 2019. Not only did he pay a bartender $100 to watch his $2 million Bugatti (which was parked on the street outside) while he ate, but a source told Us Weekly at the time that the comedian left a “generous tip for his waiter” when his meal was over.