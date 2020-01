The Chocolate

Lindt is once again the official chocolate supplier of the Golden Globes. The brand will be debuting a new, limited-edition Lindor gift box at this year’s show, and the striking red box will be filled with Lindt’s iconic milk chocolate truffles. A rep for the brand told Us that there will be nearly 30,000 chocolate-covered treats circulating around the ballroom.

The 77th Golden Globe Awards air live on NBC Sunday, January 5, at 8 p.m. ET.