Lindt Truffles

Lindt, the Golden Globes’ go-to chocolate provider will be debuting a brand new limited edition Lindor gift box at Sunday’s show. The striking red box will be filled with Lindt’s iconic, irresistibly smooth-melting Lindor milk chocolate truffles for each guest to enjoy during the show and into the night. Additionally, the dessert will consist of a vegan opera dome made with choco brilliance, praline gunaja crumble, cartelized hazelnuts and a passion crispy.

The 77th Golden Globe Awards air live on NBC Sunday, January 5, at 8 p.m. ET.