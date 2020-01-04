Golden Globes

Golden Globes 2020 Menu Is Entirely Plant-Based, Includes Golden Beet Soup, King Oyster Mushroom ‘Scallops’ and More

Lindt Golden Globes by the Numbers
Lindt Truffles

Lindt, the Golden Globes’ go-to chocolate provider will be debuting a brand new limited edition Lindor gift box at Sunday’s show. The striking red box will be filled with Lindt’s iconic, irresistibly smooth-melting Lindor milk chocolate truffles for each guest to enjoy during the show and into the night. Additionally, the dessert will consist of a vegan opera dome made with choco brilliance, praline gunaja crumble, cartelized hazelnuts and a passion crispy.

The 77th Golden Globe Awards air live on NBC Sunday, January 5, at 8 p.m. ET.

 

