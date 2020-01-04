The Moët Golden Hour Cocktail

This year’s signature drink was created in conjunction with acclaimed fashion designer LaQuan Smith. It is made with Moët Imperial Brut, fresh pineapple juice, pink grapefruit-infused vodka, and garnished with pineapple smoked salt. “I crafted the Moët Golden Hour to be an intersection of the timeless classic Moët Imperial Brut, but spun with a fresh twist,” Smith told Us exclusively last month. “I was inspired by the glamour of getting ready for one of Hollywood’s biggest nights and wanted to capture the essence of the golden hour moment.”