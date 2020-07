David Atherton (2019)

The most recent GBBO champion nearly didn’t make the cut at all. Atherton was initially named as a reserve contestant for the show, but was asked to join the cast and replace another competitor just before filming started. Despite never winning Star Baker, the former health advisor was eventually crowned the winner. He began writing a food column for The Guardian a year after his victory and has a book, My First Cookbook, slated to be released in August 2020.