Edd Kimber (2010)

The show’s first-ever champion made a significant career change following his run on GBBO. Kimber, who grew up in Bradford, U.K., ditched his job as a debt collector for a bank in order to become a full-time food writer. Since his win, he’s authored four cookbooks — Say It With Cake, The Boy Who Bakes, Patisserie Made Simple and One Tin Bakes — and currently hosts the popular “Stir the Pot” podcast, on which he interviews chefs and other food writers.

Kimber, who refers to himself as The Boy Who Bakes, also maintains a strong social media presence and frequently posts photos of his impressive culinary creations on Instagram.