Nancy Birtwhistle (2014)

Birtwhistle, who was a fan-favorite on the reality competition show, now runs her own baking website (complete with hundreds of recipes) and gives baking demonstrations across the U.K. Her first cookbook, Sizzle and Drizzle, was released in October 2019. Addressing her stint on GBBO, the proud grandmother wrote on her website, “It was the most difficult thing I have ever undertaken in my life, but equally the most enjoyable.”