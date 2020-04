David Chang

The Ugly Delicious host was tasked with creating a “worldly” chicken cacciatore dish using a recipe from a woman named Shannon. “One of the things I like about Shannon’s recipe is she says ‘3/4 of a glass dry white wine for the dish and one glass of red wine for the chef.’ More recipes need to have that,” Chang, 42, joked as he prepared the food. “This is a very special occasion kind of dish.”