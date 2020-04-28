Guy Fieri

The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host made a spicy version of a sloppy joe called the Dynamite using a family recipe from a woman named Penny in Boston. Instead of making the meat on its own, Fieri made it the centerpiece of a “monster” sandwich that also included jalapeño peppers and plenty of cheese. “We had a blast with your recipe,” the culinary pro said. “You should see how much this weighs!”

At the end of the segment, Krasinski surprised Fieri, 52, by announcing that the Food Network star’s COVID-19 relief fund for laid-off restaurant workers had reached the $20 million mark, thanks to a $3 million donation from PepsiCo.