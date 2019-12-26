Holidays With Us

Gigi, Bella and Yolanda Hadid Make Gingerbread Houses Together on Christmas

By
Gigi, Bella and Yolanda Hadid Make Gingerbread Houses Together on Christmas
 Courtesy of Yolanda Hadid/Instagram
11
12 / 11

The Gingerbread “Village”

Each gingerbread creation was placed in a row to create a cookie “village.”

Back to top