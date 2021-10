Cameron Diaz and Katherine Power’s Avaline

Avaline Red Bloody Spritz

3 oz Avaline Red

1/4 pear, muddled

1 pinch of cinnamon

A twist of lemon

Sparkling water

Directions: In a glass or shaker, muddle 1/4 of a pear with a pinch of cinnamon and at least 3 oz of wine. Strain into a wine glass over ice. Top the cocktail with sparkling water and garnish with a twist of lemon.