Conor McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

Proper BLOODY Mary

1.5 parts Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

3 parts tomato juice

1/3 part lemon juice

4 dashes Worcestershire sauce

1 bar spoon pickle juice

1/2 bar spoon horseradish

Squeeze of lime juice

1 pinch celery salt or table salt

1 pinch ground black pepper

Directions: Add all the ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake and strain the mixture into a tall glass. For garnish, use a celery stalk, lemon wedge and olives.