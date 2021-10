Dan Akroyd’s Crystal Head Vodka

Halloween Punch

Serves: 8 people

12 oz Crystal Head Vodka

24 oz red cranberry juice

32 oz ruby red grapefruit juice

8 oz fresh lemon juice

27 oz ginger beer

Directions: Add all ingredients into a punch bowl with fresh slices of blood orange, lemon, grapefruit and cranberries and serve over ice.