Americans Will Spend an Estimated $2.6 Billion on Halloween Candy

Though there is plenty to be said about how much is spent on holiday gifts, the chunk of change that’s expected to be dropped on Halloween candy (and the holiday as a whole) in 2019 is nothing to sneeze at. Per the National Retail Federation’s seasonal shopping trends, Americans are predicted to spend $2.6 billion buying candy for Halloween this year in comparison to $3.2 billion spent on costumes and $2.7 billion spent on decorations. Who knew Halloween was such a moneymaker?