America’s Favorite Halloween Candy Is Skittles

Though chocolate-covered candies are popular across the country, the fruit-flavored treats are actually the nation’s overall favorite, according to data from CandyStore.com. Skittles was deemed the most popular candy in seven states — Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Minnesota and South Carolina — which helped it earn the distinction of America’s favorite candy. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and M&M’s took second and third place country-wide, respectively. The outlet compiled this data by examining 12 years of sales data (2007-2018) and paying special attention to the months leading up to October 31.