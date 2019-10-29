Candy Corn Is the Most Divisive Halloween Candy

The orange, yellow and white treat has the distinct honor of being almost equally adored and hated. Based on intel from two polls from Morning Consult, a market researcher, 49 percent of Americans find it tasty, while another 44 percent either find it gross or don’t like it but admit it plays a crucial role in Halloween.

Additionally, the candy corn debate raged with such intensity in 2018 that it garnered its own Twitter Moment. A similar social media occurrence took place in 2013 when a CNN Facebook poll questioning the appeal of the spooky staple resulted in more than 1,100 impassioned comments. As evidenced by many of the responses candy corn is either loved or hated — there is no middle ground.